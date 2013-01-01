



Gabriel Pilonieta-Blanco













El Alcalde electo de la ciudad de Wilmington, Mike Purzycki, conversó con El Tiempo Hispano y algunos de los miembros del equipo de transición que está preparando las propuestas para el futuro cercano de la ciudad.

Mike Purzycki luce al final del día como si acabara de darse una ducha y estuviera comenzando su faena. Es un hombre afable y directo al hablar que reconoce con modestia que le ha sorprendido la manera como la gente entiende el papel del Alcalde de la ciudad, “Yo pensaba que era más cercano a ser el administrador (manager) pero he visto después de la elección que los habitantes ven al Alcalde como su líder, alguien del que esperan que saque la ciudad adelante. La responsabilidad es enorme”.

El objeto de esta conversación no fue otro que el conocer el propósito de los comités de transición que han estado funcionando desde inicios de diciembre para asesorar al nuevo Alcalde en diferentes áreas, como asuntos culturales, desarrollo económico, finanzas, departamento de incendios, recursos humanos, licencias e inspección, leyes, parques y recreaciones, policía, trabajos públicos y vivienda, y planificación.

El novel Alcalde humildemente declara: “Yo no conozco tan bien la ciudad como la gente sentada en esta mesa. La gente tiene diferentes perspectivas, y es importante entender cómo se sienten las otras personas que ven las cosas de una manera diferente, que afectan la vida diaria y las prioridades que tiene la gente, por eso es importante escuchar”.

Sucede que por primera vez se convoca a un grupo de hispanos para ayudar a entender el funcionamiento de la ciudad y hacer recomendaciones para mejorar su administración, hace notar India Colón, quien forma parte del comité de cultura. “Este es una buena manera de hacer saber cómo podemos ayudar a la ciudad y a nuestra comunidad”.

La explicación que da el nuevo alcalde es que nadie conoce la ciudad tanto como para hacer un diagnóstico de ella con verdadera profundidad, “Hay que buscar ayuda de la gente que ha estado aquí viviendo, trabajando y luchando por tener una mejor ciudad” dice Purzycki. “Nadie puede llegar a un vecindario y decir: esto es lo que hay que hacer aquí, sin tomar en cuenta la opinión de los vecinos, cuando son ellos quienes realmente van a hacer los cambios; solo necesitan ayuda para lograrlo”.

Demetrio Ortega, quien no apoyó a Purzycki en las elecciones, sin embargo aceptó formar parte del comité de bomberos porque “lo único que me inspira es trabajar por nuestra ciudad”. El antiguo concejal de la ciudad agrega que es importante que se tomen en cuenta a los hispanos para los cargos de toma de decisiones, “Nosotros tenemos cosas importantes que aportar”, agrega Ortega.

Por supuesto el Alcalde entiende que todos quieren “sentarse en la mesa y que algunos grupos pueden sentirse no representados”, pero lo importante es lograr trabajar con las personas más capacitadas en cada área para lograr un trabajo más efectivo ubicando qué está funcionando mal en un departamento y haciendo recomendaciones para mejorarlo.

María Matos, CEO del Centro Comunitario Latinoamericano, dice que en sus 25 años viviendo en la ciudad, estos comités de transición son una novedad, sobre todo porque incluyen gente de diferentes procedencias e incluso que apoyaron a otros candidatos a alcalde. Debemos partir del hecho de que este ha sido el más alto porcentaje de hispanos en este tipo de comités en la historia de la ciudad.

Todos convienen que es un buen comienzo, y que las puertas de Purzycki están abiertas para escuchar buenas ideas y propuestas para mejorar la ciudad. A lo que Tabatha Castro agrega “Este un hombre que siempre ha apoyado a la comunidad hispana de Wilmington y está dispuesto a escuchar”, y lo dice con conocimiento de causa, ya que ha formado parte de la junta del LACCC por muchos años.

Como Alcalde quiere tener un buen impacto en la comunidad, mostrando respeto por ella, “Quiero retar a la comunidad hispana a que venga a mí para ver cómo es que podemos fortalecer nuestra comunidad juntos, podemos crecer juntos”. No olvida el Alcalde que hay que comprometerse y trabajar juntos para que nuestra comunidad crezca.

Finalmente esperamos ver más caras hispanas en posiciones de liderazgo en la administración de la ciudad. Por ahora bienvenido Alcalde Purzycki.













We must work together to have a better city

Wilmington City Mayor-elect Mike Purzycki spoke with El Tiempo Hispano and some of the transition team members who are preparing proposals for the city's near future.

Mike Purzycki looks, by the end of the day, as if he had just showered and started to work. He is a friendly, straight-talking man who recognizes with modesty that he has been amazed at the way people understand the Mayor's role in the city, "I thought it was closer to being a manager, but I have seen after the election that the inhabitants see the Mayor as their leader, someone they hope takes the city forward. The responsibility is enormous."

The purpose of this conversation was to know the purpose of the transition committees that have been in operation since early December to advise the new Mayor in different areas, such as cultural affairs, economic development, finance, fire department, human resources, licenses and inspection, laws, parks and recreations, police, public works and housing, and planning.

The novel Mayor humbly declares: "I do not know the city as well as the people sitting at this table. People have different perspectives, and it's important to understand other people who see things in a different way, which affect everyday life and the priorities they have, so it's important to listen."

For the first time a group of Hispanics is summoned to help understand the functioning of the city and to make recommendations to improve its administration, points out India Colón, who is part of the committee of culture. "This is a good way to let us know how we can help the city and our community."

The explanation given by the new mayor is that nobody knows the city so much as to make a diagnosis of it with real depth, "You have to seek help from people who have been here living, working and struggling to have a better city," says Purzycki . "No one can come to a neighborhood and say: this is what needs to be done here, regardless of the opinion of the neighbors, when it is they who are really going to make the changes; they just need help to do it."

Demetrio Ortega, who did not support Purzycki in the elections, nevertheless accepted to be part of the firemen's committee because "the only thing that inspires me is to work for our city". The former city councilman adds that it is important that Hispanics be taken into account for decision-making positions, "We have important things to contribute," Ortega adds.

Of course the Mayor understands that everyone wants to "sit at the table and that some groups may feel unrepresented", but the important thing is to be able to work with the most qualified people in each area to achieve a more effective outcome by locating what is malfunctioning in aa area and making recommendations to improve it.

María Matos, CEO of the Latin American Community Center, says that in her 25 years living in the city, these transition committees are new, mainly because they include people from different backgrounds and even individuals who supported other candidates for mayor. For starters, this has been the highest percentage of Hispanics in this type of committees in the history of the city.

Everyone agrees that it is a good start, and that the doors of Purzycki are open to hear good ideas and proposals to improve the city. And Tabatha Castro adds, "This is a man who has always supported the Hispanic community in Wilmington and is willing to listen," and she says it knowingly because she has been a member of the LACCC board for many years.

As Mayor, he wants to have a good impact on the community, showing respect for it, "I want to challenge the Hispanic community to come to me to see how we can strengthen our community together, we can grow together." The Mayor keeps in mind that we must commit and work together for our community to grow.

Finally we expect to see more Hispanic faces in leadership positions in the city’s administration. For now, welcome Mayor Purzycki.