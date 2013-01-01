



El Tiempo Hispano













El Gobernador Carney se juramentó el martes como el nuevo gobernador del estado clamando que liderará los delawereanos durante un periodo de transición en que sus retos principales serán el presupuesto, confrontar el crimen en la ciudad de Wilmington y fortalecer el sistema educativo del estado

El gobernador John Carney tomó el juramento de convertirse en el 74º gobernador de Delaware el martes, prometiendo liderar la economía de Delaware durante un período de transición, enfrentar los desafíos presupuestarios a largo plazo del estado, enfrentar el crimen en Wilmington y fortalecer el sistema educativo de Delaware.

Rodeado de familiares y amigos, el gobernador Carney pronunció un discurso inaugural a cientos de delawareanos que se reunieron en el lado este del Salón Legislativo de Dover.

"Es un gran privilegio y una gran responsabilidad, y no los vamos a defraudar", Carney prometió después de tomar el juramento del cargo frente a un mar de sombrillas en una ceremonia empapada de lluvia en las escaleras del Salón Legislativo.

Entre los invitados a la ceremonia de inauguración del martes estuvieron el ex gobernador Jack Markell, el senador estadounidense Thomas Carper, la congresista Lisa Blunt Rochester y la ex gobernadora Ruth Ann Minner. El presidente del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Delaware, Leo Strine, administró el juramento del cargo al gobernador Carney.

La sub gobernador Bethany Hall-Long también tomó el juramento del cargo como 26º sub gobernador de Delaware durante la ceremonia del martes. El juez James Vaughn del Tribunal Supremo de Delaware administró el juramento de sub gobernadora a Hall-Long.

Durante su discurso, el gobernador Carney habló sobre los valores del trabajo arduo y la importancia de trabajar juntos. Prometió trabajar con todos los partidos, con la comunidad de negocios y con los delawareanos de todo el estado para enfrentar muchos de los desafíos de Delaware.

"El sueño americano no se trata de ganar la lotería, no se trata de que algunas personas tengan suerte. Se trata de trabajar duro", dijo el gobernador Carney. "La ‘manera Delaware’ no se trata de unas pocas personas poderosas a puertas cerradas. Se trata de trabajar juntos. Esas cosas son atemporales”.

EN CUANTO A LOS ASPECTOS MÁS DESTACADOS

La economía:

"Nuestra administración trabajará para conducir a nuestro estado a través de una transición a una economía de innovación, donde somos no sólo el Primer Estado cuando se trata de incorporar una empresa, sino también el Primer Estado cuando se trata de cultivar una empresa y profundizar sus raíces aquí en Delaware".

El presupuesto:

"La verdad más dura puede ser que no podemos hacer nada más a menos que tengamos las finanzas de nuestro estado bajo control. Tenemos un problema de ingresos; Pero también tenemos un problema de gastos. En los próximos meses presentaremos un plan para abordar nuestra crisis presupuestaria no sólo por un año, sino por los próximos años".

El delito en Wilmington:

"Trabajando duro y trabajando juntos, con nuestro nuevo alcalde y nuevo ejecutivo del condado, debemos eliminar el camino de la pobreza a la prisión. En el corto plazo, vamos a tomar en serio nuestro problema de la delincuencia. Asignaremos recursos a los barrios más delictivos. Y prepararemos mejor a los ex reclusos para que regresen a la comunidad. Los residentes de Wilmington y las decenas de miles que viajan a la ciudad merecen sentirse seguros y sentirse orgullosos de donde viven y trabajan. Las empresas deben sentirse seguras de invertir allí. Todos tenemos un interés, y una responsabilidad innegable, de hacer que Wilmington sea un estado sano y seguro otra vez".

Educación:

"Todo niño de Delaware merece una educación de primera clase. Muchas de nuestras escuelas han hecho grandes progresos en los últimos años, y tenemos mucho de qué estar orgullosos. Pero la verdad es que tenemos que hacerlo mejor, especialmente para los estudiantes de escasos recursos y los minoritarios. Nuestro Departamento de Educación será una agencia que ofrecerá apoyo a los maestros. Exigiremos a las escuelas responsabilidad por ello, sí lo haremos. Pero sobre todo, nos asociaremos con maestros y padres para servir los mejores intereses de nuestros estudiantes".

Para este momento podemos informar que ningún hispano formará parte del equipo de gobierno del nuevo gobernador, a pesar de que sí convocaron a dos para formar parte del equipo de transición. Esperamos poder informar en breve sobre el destino de la Comisión Hispana de Delaware.













Governor John Carney Takes Oath as Delaware’s 74th Governor

Governor John Carney took the oath of office to become Delaware’s 74th Governor on Tuesday, pledging to lead Delaware’s economy through a period of transition, address the state’s long-term budget challenges, confront crime in Wilmington and strengthen Delaware’s education system.

Hundreds attend Legislative Hall Ceremony and Public Greeting.

Surrounded by family and friends, Governor Carney delivered an Inaugural Address to hundreds of Delawareans gathered on the east side of Legislative Hall in Dover.

“It is a great privilege and a great responsibility, and we will not let you down,” Carney vowed after taking the oath of office in front of a sea of umbrellas in a rain-soaked ceremony on the steps of Legislative Hall.

Among the guests at Tuesday’s Inauguration Ceremony were former Governor Jack Markell, U.S. Senator Thomas Carper, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and former Governor Ruth Ann Minner. Delaware Chief Justice Leo Strine administered the oath of office to Governor Carney.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long also took the oath of office as Delaware’s 26th Lieutenant Governor during Tuesday’s ceremony. Delaware Supreme Court Justice James Vaughn administered Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long’s oath.

During his address, Governor Carney spoke about the values of hard work and working together. He promised to work across party lines, with the business community and with Delawareans across the state to confront many of Delaware’s challenges.

“The American Dream is not about winning the lottery, not about a few people getting lucky. It’s about working hard,” said Governor Carney. “The Delaware Way is not about a few powerful people behind closed doors. It’s about working together. Those things are timeless.”

ON THE ISSUES – Excerpts from Governor Carney’s Inaugural Address

The economy:

“Our administration will work to lead our state through a transition to an innovation economy, where we’re not only the First State when it comes to incorporating a company but also the First State when it comes to growing a company and deepening its roots here in Delaware.”

The budget:

“The hardest truth may be that we can’t do anything else unless we get our state’s finances under control. We have a revenue problem; but we also have a spending problem. In the coming months, we’ll put forth a plan for addressing our budget crisis not just for one year, but for years to come.”

Wilmington crime:

“Working hard and working together, with our new mayor and new county executive, we must break the poverty to prison pipeline. In the short-term, we will get serious about our crime problem. We'll target resources to the most crime-ridden neighborhoods. And we will better prepare ex-offenders to come back to the community. Wilmington residents and the tens of thousands who commute into the city deserve to feel safe and feel proud of where they live and work. Businesses should feel confident investing there. We all have a stake, and a compelling responsibility, to make Wilmington healthy again.”

Education:

“Every Delaware child deserves a world-class education. Many of our schools have made great strides in recent years, and we have a lot to be proud of. But the truth is, we need to do better, especially for poor and minority students. Our Department of Education will be an agency that offers support to teachers. We will hold schools accountable, yes. But above all, we will partner with teachers and parents in serving the best interests of our students.”